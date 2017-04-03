Gift names the Moss School of Construction, Infrastructure and Sustainability

Chad Moss, executive vice president of Moss & Associates, announced a $10 million gift to FIU’s College of Engineering & Computing – the largest donation by an alumnus to date.

“Chad Moss has shown incredible vision and entrepreneurship in Miami and across the country,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. “This generous and history-making donation will help us educate a new generation of construction professionals who will have an impact on our community and beyond.”

In recognition of his gift, announced at Saturday’s Torch Awards Gala, FIU’s College of Engineering & Computing will name the school as the Moss School of Construction, Infrastructure and Sustainability. With more than half of the world’s population living in urban environments, the school’s naming coincides with the academic reorganization of the school, reflecting a broader view of the industry and new approaches and methods for building sustainable urban infrastructure.

“I believe in the power of giving,” said Moss, who graduated from FIU in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in construction management. “I hope this gift leads to generations of students who are curious, passionate about learning, and equipped to provide innovative solutions to the industry challenges of the future.”

At the Torch Awards, FIU honored Moss, whose company is an industry leader across all areas of construction management, as Alumnus of the Year.

“We are inspired by how Mr. Moss’ dedication and talent elevate our university’s mission of service. We know that FIU alumni will continue to follow in Chad’s footsteps,” said George Corton, FIU’s associate vice president of development.

Through the gift, FIU and Moss will create three endowments:

Earnings from the Moss Endowed Chair in Construction Management will be used to recruit a nationally distinguished director for the Moss School of Construction, Infrastructure and Sustainability.

The Moss Foundation Scholarship Endowment will provide scholarships to FIU students, particularly those who are first-generation students, veterans, and/or disadvantaged youth.

The Moss School of Construction, Infrastructure and Sustainability Endowment will support four key areas: faculty and/or post-graduate research initiatives; student academic and industry endeavors; technology resources; and continuing professional education and industry programs, exhibitions, lectures, charrettes and master classes, as well as creative and research activities.

“Mr. Moss’ generosity will impact several generations of students and allow us to transform the School of Construction into an institution that addresses the Grand Challenge to ‘Restore and Improve Urban Infrastructure’ put forth by the National Academy of Engineering,” said Ranu Jung, College of Engineering & Computing interim dean.