Cocaine, robots at FIU’s eMerge pavilion

FIU is returning to the eMerge Americas conference to participate in innovative panel discussions and highlight the latest advances out of Miami’s only public research university.

“eMerge Americas continues to be a shining light for innovators and tech entrepreneurs in our community,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. “There is truly great work being done in our city and we are grateful that eMerge has given us all a platform to network and learn from each other.”

The two-day exhibition portion of eMerge Americas takes place Monday and Tuesday, April 23 and 24, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The FIU pavilion is located in section C1.

On Tuesday at 10:50 a.m. Rosenberg will participate on a panel about the future of education along with Salim Ismail, founding executive director of Singularity University; Carlos Penzini, senior vice president of people at Magic Leap; and moderated by eMerge CEO Xavier E. Gonzalez.

FIU also will present two panel discussions: On Monday at 3 p.m., Saif Y. Ishoof, vice president of Office of Engagement at FIU, will lead a panel on “Innovation and diversity in the cybersecurity workforce.” On Tuesday at 10 a.m., Life Sciences South Florida will host “Health tech innovation & our ecosystem,” moderated by Frances A. Colón of Jasperi Consulting and formally the deputy science and technology adviser to the U.S. secretary of state.

Additionally, FIU will highlight companies that have been incubated at StartUP FIU, the university’s start-up accelerator:

300 Technologies Inc.: More than 20,000 Americans visit emergency rooms each year because of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by small gasoline-powered engines or portable generators. 300 Technologies Inc. manufactures the only bolt-on, replacement muffler designed to eliminate 99.1 percent of the carbon monoxide emissions of all small gasoline powered engines.

As a solutions center for community and beyond, FIU looks to solve society’s most pressing challenges. Several of FIU’s recent innovations will be on display at eMerge, including:

Quick tests for cocaine: FIU chemists patented new tests that quickly, accurately and affordably confirm the presence of cocaine. In seconds, officers can test saliva and unknown powders on the side of the road by adding them to a liquid solution. If there is cocaine, it glows under a light. This one-step process does not require expensive equipment or lab services.

