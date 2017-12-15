FIU halts Greek activities

President Mark B. Rosenberg sent the following message to the university community on Dec. 15, 2017:

After serious consideration, and keeping the safety of our students top of mind, I have decided to pause all Greek activities on our campuses for at least one month starting January 1, 2018.

This decision is a consequence of growing concerns about the state of fraternity and sorority life at FIU as well as around the nation, and is consistent with decisions made at other universities. The purpose of this pause in Greek activities is to allow time for the Greek community and university administrators to review and strengthen policies and procedures with the goal of enhancing safety and promoting behavior that is consistent with FIU’s values and our Student Code of Conduct.

More details regarding this pause will be shared with members of the Greek councils, chapter members, advisors, and interested alumni. In general, all activities are suspended with the exception of chapter/council meetings and educational workshops that are held for the purpose of improving Greek life at FIU and discussing next steps.

I appreciate the work done thus far by Greek leaders who understand that the current state is not acceptable. In particular, I want to thank the presidents of Panhellenic, Interfraternity, National Pan-Hellenic and Multicultural Greek councils, who have spent significant time meeting with me during the past few months. I look forward to their continued efforts to improve the Greek community at FIU.

I hope all members of the Greek community at FIU will join me in ensuring that we take this opportunity to establish and observe norms that are consistent with safe and respectful behavior that uplifts the community and provides a supportive culture of growth and tolerance.

If you have any questions regarding this pause, please contact Vice President for Student Affairs Larry Lunsford, who is working closely with me on this critical initiative, at Lunsford@fiu.edu.