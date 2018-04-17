FIU Law graduates earn highest Florida Bar passage rate

FIU College of Law graduates have, once again, earned the highest bar passage rate of any of Florida’s 11 law schools on the February 2018 Florida Bar Exam. This accomplishment follows first place finishes on the July 2017, July 2016, February 2016, and July 2015 bar exams.

With a passage rate of 85 percent, FIU Law’s alumni also well surpassed the statewide average passage rate by 27 percentage points.

“FIU Law is a leader in providing quality legal education, and these results evidence our students’ diligence and faculty’s excellence in teaching,” said Acting Dean Tawia Ansah. “At FIU Law, we have created and implemented a novel bar exam preparation program that provides all of our graduates with the resources they need to help them on this high-stakes exam. Our bar exam preparation and academic excellence programs are unique in Florida, and provide unparalleled opportunities for students to become better learners and better lawyers.”

The College will host a swearing-in ceremony for its graduates on Tuesday, April 16. “Our graduates dedicated long hours of hard work to prepare themselves for the exam,” said Ansah. “We’re thrilled to welcome so many of them as new members of the Florida Bar.”