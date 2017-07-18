FIU recognized as one of the greatest colleges to work for

University earned highest recognition in The Chronicle of Higher Education survey

FIU is the only university in the country this year to achieve honor roll designation with recognition in all 12 categories of The Chronicle of Higher Education’s annual report on the academic workplace.

FIU was recognized for creating an exceptional work environment in the Chronicle’s 2017 “Great Colleges to Work For,” one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country, which acknowledges colleges and universities that earn top ratings from their employees.

“At FIU, we are fortunate to have meaningful work that has a positive impact on our community,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. “Receiving recognition in all categories of ‘Great Colleges to Work For’ is a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of our faculty and staff.”

While FIU made the “Honor Roll” last year, this is the first time the university received recognition in all 12 categories, a distinction that few universities have earned. The categories are:

Collaborative Governance : Faculty members play significant roles in decisions on academic programs.

: Faculty members play significant roles in decisions on academic programs. Compensation & Benefits: Pay is fair, and benefits meet the needs of employees.

Pay is fair, and benefits meet the needs of employees. Confidence in Senior Leadership : Leaders have the knowledge, skills, and experience necessary for the success of the college.

: Leaders have the knowledge, skills, and experience necessary for the success of the college. Diversity : The college makes a concerted effort to create a welcoming and fair environment for all employees.

: The college makes a concerted effort to create a welcoming and fair environment for all employees. Facilities, Workspace, & Security : Facilities meet employees’ needs, and the campus looks good.

: Facilities meet employees’ needs, and the campus looks good. Job Satisfaction : There is an overall sense that the job is meaningful to the employee and to the college.

: There is an overall sense that the job is meaningful to the employee and to the college. Professional/Career- Development Programs : Employees get chances to develop skills and understand requirements for career advancement.

: Employees get chances to develop skills and understand requirements for career advancement. Respect & Appreciation : Employees are regularly recognized for their contributions.

: Employees are regularly recognized for their contributions. Supervisor or Department-Chair Relationship: Supervisors or chairs solicit ideas and make expectations clear.

Supervisors or chairs solicit ideas and make expectations clear. Teaching Environment : Faculty members say the institution recognizes innovative and high-quality teaching.

: Faculty members say the institution recognizes innovative and high-quality teaching. Tenure Clarity & Process : Requirements for tenure are clear.

: Requirements for tenure are clear. Work/Life Balance: Policies give employees flexibility to manage their lives on the job and at home.

“The faculty and staff of FIU have a passion for what they do and for what this great university means to our community,” said Claudia Puig, chairwoman of the FIU Board of Trustees. “I am thrilled that The Chronicle of Higher Education has recognized that FIU is a special place where we value our faculty and staff and strive to create an environment where everyone feels that their contributions make a difference.”

Survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional audit that captured demographics and workplace policies, and an anonymous survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

FIU will celebrate this milestone at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 at the Green Library Breezeway, MMC.