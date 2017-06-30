FIU’s Ishoof joins Marshall Memorial Fellowship

FIU Vice President for Engagement Saif Y. Ishoof has been selected to be a member of the Marshall Memorial Fellowship this fall.

The Marshall Memorial Fellowship (MMF) is the flagship leadership development program of the German Marshall Fund of the United State’s (GMF). Created in 1982 to introduce a new generation of European leaders to the United States, it now prepares future leaders for transatlantic relations.

“I am very proud to have another member of our FIU family selected as a member of this prestigious fellowship,’’ said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. “This designation is a testament to the work Saif and the Office of Engagement have done to build meaningful and deep connections in our community, nation and globe and will help FIU further our mission as a globally engaged university.”

GMF’s work helps shape policy on both sides of the Atlantic and around the world. GMF staff and fellows have expertise in a wide range of subjects including security, democracy, energy and trade. Their research and analysis in these areas is published in international media and GMF’s own publication series.

“Saif is a fantastic role model, building bridges between and across communities,” said British Consul General in Miami Dave Prodger. “The Marshall Fellowship is a wonderful recognition of his unstinting leadership in bringing the best from people no matter what their background, empowering them to achieve and celebrating their success.”

Ishoof leads FIU’s Office of Engagement in incubating transformational partnerships. As vice president for engagement, he builds win-win-win partnerships that create sustainable change for the university and its students; public and private sector partners; and the global community.

Ishoof is also a Green Fellow at the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs. Previously, Ishoof served as founding Executive Director at City Year Miami, which provides 17-24 year olds an opportunity to serve one year in high-need schools as tutors, mentors and role models to address the opportunity gap. Under his leadership, the organization more than doubled in size and scope with an expansion from eight to 18 schools.

“The fellowship is a real honor and I am humbled to be able to represent FIU,” said Ishoof. “This opportunity will afford me and my team the ability to continue to expand our horizon and build meaningful connections with like-minded organizations across the globe.

MMF alumni network is made up of more than 2,500 leaders, including current President of France, Emmanuel Macron. Their transatlantic engagement continues throughout their careers with GMF alumni projects, seminars and major events.