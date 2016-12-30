FIU also received a $3.2 million National Science Foundation ADVANCE Institutional Transformation Grant to allow us to develop strategies to create a more diverse faculty at FIU. Our diversity is our strength!

Under the umbrella of FIU ADVANCE, the university will address this goal as part of a multipronged approach to increase the university’s rate of hiring women and minority professors in STEM, as well as in the social and behavioral sciences. The principal investigator of the grant is Provost Furton and the co-principal investigator is Suzanna Rose, associate provost of the Office to Advance Women, Equity & Diversity.

Preeminence program rises in NSF rankings

FIU’s department of Civil & Environmental Engineering in our College of Engineering & Computing earned top placement in the National Science Foundation’s Higher Education Research and Development Survey rankings for 2015.

In total research expenditures, it moved from No. 25 in 2014 to No. 13 in 2015. With the new ABC-UTC grant, we hope that our ranking will continue to rise.

In federal research expenditures, Civil and Environmental Engineering’s ranking moved from No. 16 in 2014 to No. 7 in 2015.

Civil & Environmental Engineering is associated with two preeminent programs — the Extreme Events Institute and the Bridge Engineering Program. These rankings are a strong indication that our preeminent programs are critical to helping us accomplish our strategic plan goals and take FIU to the top!

Student Success

Worlds Ahead internships

From Google to the U.S. government, our students have landed Worlds Ahead internships that are stepping stones on the path to success:

To keep up with where our students are interning, please click here.

Florida Truman Scholarship

Wendy Ruiz is the only student in Florida to receive the 2016 Truman Scholarship!

A first-generation political science major, Wendy is giving back. She dedicates her time to working with a non-profit organization, WeCount.

It is this commitment to helping others, and her outstanding work in the classroom, that earned her the prestigious Truman Scholarship. The Student Support Services Program provided the assistance Wendy needed to succeed when she transferred to FIU from Miami Dade College.

Wendy dreams of changing the educational system and helping to make it easier for first-generation students, like herself, to get a degree! To read more of her story, please click here.

FIU in DC helping students propel their careers

Since opening its doors, FIU in DC has worked to propel the careers of our student leaders. This year, nearly 80 students have traveled to the nation’s capital for an internship. Others have found a home away from home at FIU in DC, finding support from our D.C.-based career success team.

Recently, 20 FIU student leaders hopped on a plane to attend the first Career Success Fly-In, a two-day visit focused on developing relevant career skills and connecting them to D.C. alumni and employers. FIU in DC arranged interviews and meetings with employers including the FBI, the Defense Department and CIA, as well as media organizations like Fox News and private companies like DELL, Inc.

Earlier this month, FIU in DC and the department of Civil & Environmental Engineering launched the first two executive education courses for engineers and transportation professionals from across the country to learn from our preeminent faculty. Additional courses from our Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs are currently being planned.

Connecting veterans to careers

Freedom is not free. It’s upheld by those who understand the urgency and importance of defending it.

Our veterans know this better than anyone. They have done so much for our country.

What can we do to thank them for their bravery and service? We’re always looking to answer this question.

Through a collaboration with Citi Salutes — Citigroup’s firm-wide initiative to support the veterans’ community — we’ve created a new program for veterans.

The FIU Student Veterans Career and Talent Development Program will help give our student veterans the tools they need to transition into civilian careers and educate faculty on best practices in supporting student veterans’ learning. The program will also show local employers how they can benefit from hiring veterans.

Fulbright Program marks 70th anniversary with FIU visit

During International Education Week, FIU welcomed members of the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

As a globally engaged institution with deep ties throughout the world, the Fulbright program is critical to our success as an institution.

During the visit, students and faculty interested in participating in the program were able to attend a presentation and panel discussion featuring FIU scholars and students who previously participated in the Fulbright program. It is my hope that the attendees will follow in their footsteps and pursue the chance to study, teach or conduct research abroad!

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of State recognized FIU as a top producer of Fulbright U.S. Scholars for 2015-16. Our prospects for 2016-17 look promising and I hope to share more news on this soon!

Saving lives with new program



FIU employee and alumna Analise Dlugasch choked while having dinner at a restaurant. No one was able to help her before the ambulance arrived. She spent four months in a coma and passed away in 2015.

To make sure this never happens again to anyone, the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management launched the FIU HEART Program, a CPR and choking-relief training program to prepare our students with skills they can use to save a life.

During the first phase, the program aims to teach these skills to every hospitality management student at FIU. Eventually, we would like to have the program adopted by the entire hospitality industry in South Florida.

Third cohort of Gold Scholars at FIU

Five high school graduates were selected as the third cohort of Carnival Gold Scholars, a program established by Carnival Foundation. With this scholarship, these students will now be able to pursue their dream of working in hospitality and tourism while graduating without debt!

Including this latest gift, the Carnival Corporation, one of South Florida’s largest employers, has invested $1.2 million in the Carnival Gold Scholars program.

Fostering Panther Pride giving hope and help

It’s been three years since we started Fostering Panther Pride to offer hope and help to our students who are either homeless or in foster care.

Fostering Panther Pride provides mentoring, academic and financial assistance and a network of outreach, helping with everything from study skills and internships to balancing a checkbook and preparing a resume.

We are currently serving 146 students and, since the program began, 41 have graduated!

Rankings

International business program one of the top in the nation

The College of Business’ undergraduate international business program was ranked No. 5 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2017 Best Colleges report. It is the highest ranking to date for FIU’s undergraduate international business program in U.S. News’ well-regarded survey, and the fourth time in five years that the college has ranked within the Top 10 in international business.

FIU College of Law leads in job placement

FIU’s College of Law was recently recognized by the Daily Business Review for our graduate employment rate. We lead the state in the job placement ranks with 82 percent employment!

This good news comes on the heels of our College of Law graduates earning the top passage rate on the Florida bar exam for the third time in a row!

FIU Model UN ranked second in North America

FIU’s Model United Nations has been ranked second in North America! This is our highest ranking yet. We even beat Harvard and Georgetown!

This is our fourth year in the top five and we’re one of just a few teams in the country to win awards in every region of the North American Model UN circuit. Every year, competition gets tougher, but FIU’s Model UN continues to rise to the challenge, proving that we have some of the best students in the world!

Safety

We are a stepping stone to success and our students, faculty and staff are able to thrive in part because we have a supportive university community and safe campuses to live and work in. But safety is something we must constantly work at.

This year we took important steps to prepare for and prevent incidents on our campus. Our police department worked with Green Library leadership and staff to conduct our first full-scale active shooter drill involving FIU Police, neighboring police departments, and university staff. Also, we created the University Safety Council to discuss areas of concern and take proactive steps to continue to improve our trainings and protocols.

Safety is everyone’s job. As in any family, we must look out for one another. Remember, if you see something, say something.

Entrepreneurship Leading to Opportunity

StartUP FIU – giving everyone the chance to be an entrepreneur

After 14 weeks of turning their ideas into businesses in the Empower Accelerator Program, StartUP FIU’s first cohort introduced their companies to the community and pitched their ventures to potential investors.

Helene Wilson, founder of Helene’s Ice Cream, addresses potential investors at StartUP FIU’s Pitch Day

The projects that make up the first class include a virtual reality system for physical therapy, handcrafted ice cream that promises indulgence, and a device that produces flavor “pearls” for use in the food industry. To check out a video of StartUP FIU’s Pitch Day, please click here.

StartUP FIU’s second cohort will begin in Spring 2017.

Food FIU is also coming soon! In partnership with the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management and funded by the Citi Foundation, it will offer food entrepreneurs access to state-of-the-art commercial kitchen facilities at BBC, as well as technical expertise from faculty and students, to innovate, and grow their businesses. It will launch in March 2017.

A third incubator space, located in the West Kendall District near Tamiami Airport, is also scheduled to open in March.

Coming soon: Ratcliffe Arts + Design Incubator at FIU

FIU will soon have a new incubator!

With funds from a recent $831,000 gift from the Ratcliffe Foundation, FIU’s College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts (CARTA) will open the Ratcliffe Arts + Design Incubator at FIU.

In partnership with StartUP FIU and located at BBC, it will be among the most innovative arts entrepreneurship spaces to be housed at a public university in South Florida. The gift will fund the incubator for three years, including $450,000 in scholarships, as well as two designers who will teach graphic and object design, a monthly lecture series, office and meeting spaces, training and more.

The first group of 15 fellows will start working at the incubator in Fall 2017.

Impactful Partnerships Helping Our Students and Community

College of Medicine changing lives in our community

Our Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine is doing so much good in our community!

It’s driving out breast cancer with the Linda Fenner 3D Mobile Mammography Center. To date, we’ve provided screenings to more than 1,000 women!

Through the Green Family Foundation NeighborhoodHELP program, our students have changed the lives of local families from underserved neighborhoods in Miami-Dade County. Our students have conducted more than 6,000 visits to more than 700 households, impacting 2,000 people!

This fall, the College of Medicine welcomed the largest class to date —126 students.

FIU CARTA @ Mana Wynwood

FIU is headed to Wynwood!

Our artists and creators will soon have a new place to work through a partnership between Mana Contemporary and CARTA.

The partnership is made possible through a charitable contribution of $2.5 million from Mana Contemporary and the in-kind use of 15,000-square-feet of studio and lab space for architecture, design, art and communication students within Mana Wynwood.

Education Effect in the national spotlight

Aaron Willis was shot while riding his bike home, but recently he graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and is getting ready to start the next chapter of his life at FIU — thanks to The Education Effect.

The story of how our unique partnership is helping Aaron and others in South Florida achieve their dream of getting a higher education was featured on NBC Nightly News.

If you missed it, please watch this story! It is a moving example of one of the ways we’re working together with our community partners to change lives.

Students help build Miami’s first medical technology incubator

After Miami MedTech (MMT) was founded, they looked at different locations that would help them develop and grow. Then, they found a home at FIU.

MMT is the first comprehensive healthcare incubator in South Florida that is dedicated to medical device innovation, and it works to develop products that will impact people’s lives.

This partnership has benefited MMT and FIU. With their lab on MMC, they get the chance to be a part of what’s happening every day at our FIU. They also have access to our talented faculty and students.

One of MMT’s main goals is to engage with our students and give them a chance to learn and work on its projects.

One example is Chris Naranjo. He’s a recent FIU computer science graduate who spent his summer interning at MMT. Chris is focused on programming a new technology that would use an enhanced reality headset, known as the HoloLens. It would allow doctors to see a patient’s medical information with a swipe of a finger.

Today, there are five FIU students working with MMT on programming and research for potential new products.

Dan Marino Foundation and FIU providing opportunities to young adults with autism and other developmental disabilities

We are committed to providing services for people with autism, developmental disabilities and other special needs.

The Dan Marino Foundation and FIU EMBRACE teamed up to enhance our efforts. Working together, we’ll empower people on the autism spectrum to take control of their lives and future livelihoods.

FIU EMBRACE’s cross-disciplinary approach will allow for hands-on learning opportunities for FIU students as well as new and unprecedented opportunities for students with special needs, including the ability to attain industry certifications and gain the skills needed to secure competitive employment.

Kicking off the new MAST@FIU

In September, Miami-Dade Public Schools and FIU held a ceremonial kick-off for the new MAST @ FIU.

This STEM-oriented high school aligns with our nationally recognized STEM focus and promises to bring countless new highly engaged students to BBC.

Our partnership has always been about student success and expanding educational access. MAST@FIU having its own facility will open up countless opportunities for students from our community. What an incredible stepping stone with these new educational opportunities and facilities! The new location is expected to open by the end of 2018.

We’re excited about this new beginning for our MAST@FIU family!

SunTrust FIU Financial Wellness Clinic

When our students come to FIU, we want them to be educated about loans, interest rates, budgeting and financial planning. So we’re doing something about it!

FIU’s College of Business and the SunTrust Foundation have joined forces to create the SunTrust FIU Financial Wellness Clinic.

This state-of-the-art financial literacy clinic has been made possible through a $600,000 grant. It will educate and empower low-to middle-income residents of Miami-Dade County’s multicultural communities, including FIU students and high school students enrolled in Miami-Dade County’s Academy of Finance.

It will provide innovative and comprehensive bilingual curriculum, free resources and educational tools, consulting, workshops, a seminar series, guest speakers and mentoring.

Arts and Culture

TEDxFIU speakers take the stage

This was the fifth year our FIU family brought their world-changing ideas and personal experiences to the TEDxFIU stage.

What a night! Eight speakers shared their stories of unexpected discovery and we broke previous attendance records.

If you missed it or want to relive the night, videos of each talk will be posted to the official TEDx YouTube page in January. For more information, visit tedx.fiu.edu.

The Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center celebrates 20 years

This year, our community has yet another reason to celebrate.

The Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center at FIU is celebrating 20 years of bringing creativity, public engagement and world-class entertainment to South Florida.

This is where theatre majors present their full-scale productions and music majors participate in over 150 performances during the concert season. It’s also where public figures come to share their ideas, serving as a forum for everyone from presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Gary Johnson to TEDxFIU speakers.

Join in the celebration by taking a look back at the WPAC’s 20 year history.

Celebrating Miami



There is so much to love about Miami.

Recently, two FIU projects were selected as 2016 Knight Arts Challenge Winning Ideas.

The FIU Miami International GuitART Festival won $55,000 for its project aimed at honoring Miami’s Cuban heritage through exchanges between Havana and Miami guitar orchestras. FIU student Symone Titania also won for “The Unvoiced Community: BBQ Men & Women of Goulds,” a photo documentary aimed at telling the stories of the barbecue vendors of South Dade’s Goulds neighborhood.

Narciso Rodriguez comes to FIU



In October, FIU became home to the first solo fashion couture exhibition featuring the work of internationally renowned Cuban-American fashion designer Narciso Rodriguez. Narciso Rodriguez: An Exercise in Minimalism was co-curated by Klaudio Rodriguez, curator of The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, and Alex Gonzalez, creative director of ELLE Magazine.

If you haven’t seen this outstanding exhibition, it will be on view through Sunday, Jan. 8.

FIU in the World

From the 2016 presidential election to the death of Fidel Castro, FIU has been a part of some of this year’s most historic moments.

Cuba – making sense of recent events

For many years, we have strived to be a place for scholarship and discussion about Cuba. This year was no different.

In September, FIU released the results of the latest FIU Cuba Poll — the longest running research project measuring Cuban-American public opinion. The findings revealed a major shift in Cuban-American attitudes toward U.S.-Cuba relations. The shift reflects the changing demographics of the Cuban-American community in Miami-Dade County, with younger and second-generation Cuban-Americans and more recent arrivals to the United States more likely to express a pro-engagement attitude than older exiles and those arriving before 1980.

The Cuba Poll also addressed the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In November, Fidel Castro died, marking the beginning of the end of a painful chapter in the lives of Cubans, our neighbors in South Florida and members of our FIU family.

While our community worked to move forward, FIU was here to make sense of recent events. Students, faculty and alumni shared their reactions and our experts provided helpful explanations and insight into Cuba’s future.

We also held different roundtable discussions that explored everything from the impact of Fidel Castro’s death on the island’s economic, social and political future — to the effect on Miami and the Cuban-American community.

FIU and the 2016 political season

This political season, FIU shared the spotlight and showcased our experts. We hosted three major party candidates. President Obama also returned to FIU this fall.

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, our FIU faculty, staff and students did their part to get involved in the political process. We had several election season events, including a pep rally and march to the polls — where students marched from FIU to the polling station at West Dade Regional Library to cast their vote!

To help sort through the implications of this election, faculty from the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs joined an expert in diplomacy from Washington, D.C. for a post-election analysis that drew more than 100 students and members of the media.

Happy Holidays

These are just some of the special moments that have made up a fantastic fall semester. I am sure I could have shared many more.

Let these stories inspire you to serve as stepping stones. Let them give you hope for FIU’s future. Let them guide our way forward into a new year filled with passion and purpose and success.

Rosalie and I wish happiness and all the best to you, your families, friends and loved ones this holiday season! Have a happy and safe New Year!

Thank you for all of your hard work and for being a part of our FIU.

Now, onto 2017… we know it’s full of promise and opportunity largely because we have you!

Sincerely,



Mark B. Rosenberg

President