On Tuesday, May 9, President Mark B. Rosenberg delivered the following message to the FIU community:

On Monday, the 2017 legislative session came to an end. Please join me in thanking Senate President Joe Negron, House Speaker Richard Corcoran, and the entire Miami-Dade Legislative Delegation for their support.

The proposed 2017 budget includes almost $60 million in new capital and operating funding for FIU initiatives and programs!

The commitment of our legislative leaders to our FIU is unrivaled! This budget will transform thousands of lives in South Florida, and be felt for decades to come.

Let’s show our gratitude by sending the following tweet:

Thank you @DadeDelegation, President @joenegronfl and Speaker @richardcorcoran. We appreciate your commitment to @FIU!

Be sure to tag your state senator and representative!



Budget highlights:

New facilities funding

$15 million to complete phase II of the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs building

$10 Million for the new College of Engineering & Computing Complex

$6.48 million from Capital Improvement Trust Fund

$3.9 million for facilities maintenance

New funding

$9 million (estimated) for the Professional and Graduate Degree Excellence Program for medicine, law and business

$7 million (estimated) for the World Class Faculty and Scholar Program

$5 million for FIU Up:LIFT

$1 million for StartUP FIU

$1 million for Royal Caribbean housing mold remediation

$550,000 for operational support for internships at The Washington Center

Renewed funding for initiatives currently in our budget

$3.9 million for FIUnique

$2.5 million for Green Family Foundation NeighborhoodHELP™

$1 million for College of Law Center for Professionalism and Ethics

$969,689 for Florida Public Hurricane Loss Model ($343,000 of which is new funding)

$500,000 for Center for Democracy

$300,000 for The Washington Center for internships

$250,000 for Center for Leadership

Performance funding

$20 million in new system-wide incremental performance funding for distribution during Fiscal Year 2017-18

In addition, the legislature made decisions that will have long-term impact on our FIU:

Adjusted performance metrics: Legislative changes to two performance metrics will apply to funding for Fiscal Year 2018-19.

Metric #4: Changed from a six-year to a four-year graduation rate

Metric #7: Adjusted to provide that the benchmarks must reward institutions with access rates (Pell Grants) at or above 50 percent

Financial aid and Bright Futures funding

Doubling of First Generation Matching Grant ratio

Additional $121 million in need-based aid system-wide

Bright Futures Academic Scholars Award was increased and will now include summer term funding

Governor Rick Scott will have 15 days after he receives the budget to take action on each of the projects listed above. We will send a final session update in the coming weeks.