Learn what FIU is doing to improve children’s mental health

May 10 wass national children’s mental health awareness day. FIU’s Center for Children and Families joined the effort by focusing on the importance of an integrated approach to caring for the mental health needs of children, adolescents and their families.

Led by psychologist William E. Pelham, Jr., the Center for Children and Families is a one-stop care facility that provides effective, low-cost treatments to more than 3,500 families each year through clinical services and research programs.

“Our goal at the center is to provide excellence in research, education and service regarding mental health in childhood,” Pelham said. “Not only serving and involving families in South Florida but also conducting research that informs the nation and the world about the nature, causes and treatment of mental health problems in childhood and adolescence.”

With a team of nearly 40 of the nation’s best researchers and experts, the assistance of federal funding and university partnerships, the Center for Children and Families continues to make discoveries about the cause, process, effects and treatment of child and adolescent mental health disorders. The center also provides training and education to hundreds of students, and continuing education opportunities in evidence-based approaches to thousands of psychologists, mental health professionals and educators nationwide.

FIU’s Center for Children and Families also offers many effective summer programs for children struggling with various mental health problems. The evidence-based programs help children improve their behavioral problems, reading difficulties, anxiety, promote physical health, school readiness and more. The center’s flagship Summer Treatment Program is a comprehensive summer camp program for children ages 5-12 with ADHD and related behavioral, emotional and learning challenges.

Early intervention is crucial to effectively treat and prevent mental health problems. If you think your child or a child you know may be struggling with their behavior, emotions or development, please call the FIU Center for Children and Families at 305-348-0477 for a consultation. View the center’s list of services.

