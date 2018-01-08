Local Whole Foods Market stores donating five percent ofsales to StartUP FIU FOOD

Whole Foods Market Miami locations and FIU will team up to support food entrepreneurs in South Florida by donating 5% of Jan. 11 net sales to StartUP FIU FOOD.

Whole Foods Market 5% Days give back to local communities by providing support to nonprofit and educational organizations whose programs directly benefit the communities surrounding Whole Foods Market stores.

“We selected StartUP FIU FOOD because of its alignment with our core value to serve and support our local communities,” said Carlye Wisliceny, Marketing and Community Manager, Whole Foods Market Miami. “We recognize their commitment to support local food entrepreneurs, giving them the tools to take their innovative and unique products to market”

The participating Whole Foods Market locations are:

Whole Foods Market Coral Gables, 6701 SW 57 th Ave.

Ave. Whole Foods Market Downtown Miami, 299 SE 3 rd Ave.

Ave. Whole Foods Market South Beach, 1020 Alton Rd.

Whole Foods Market North Miami, 12150 Biscayne Blvd.

Whole Foods Market Aventura. 22105 Biscayne Blvd.

Additionally, in celebration of Whole Foods Market Dadeland’s grand opening on Jan. 10, StartUP FIU FOOD will receive one percent of the new store’s net sales on Jan 11. The new store is located at 7930 SW 104 St.

“StartUP FIU FOOD wants to be a part of the solution regarding economic growth within South Florida, and Whole Foods Market’s support allows us to do just that,” said Anna Etienne, program director of StartUP FIU FOOD. “We are grateful for their participation in moving our local food entrepreneurs forward.”

Working with the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at FIU’s Biscayne Bay Campus and with a grant from Citi Foundation, StartUP FIU FOOD helps food entrepreneurs within the community to grow their businesses. The program provides workshops for skills development, food science training, mentors and access to financing. Participants will also have access to the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management’s state of the art commercial kitchen.