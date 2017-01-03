The start of Spring semester looms close, but don’t let a busy schedule of work and studying keep you from sticking to your New Year’s resolutions. FIU has many resources right on campus that can help you stay on track to meet your 2017 goals:

1) Get healthy

Students and employees have access to a full-service gym, as well as a variety of daily group classes teaching yoga, Zumba, spinning and more, at the Wellness & Recreation Centers at MMC and BBC. The centers feature wellness experts and trainers to help you devise your perfect fitness plan.

FIU also offers healthy meals across campus, including daily selections at Fresh Food Company and healthier fast food options at Salad Creations, Tropical Smoothie Café and Juiceblendz.

Click here to learn more ways to fit healthy choices into a busy schedule at FIU.

2) Drink more water

A series of hydration stations have been installed across campus, with water bottle-sized fountains for quick and easy fill-ups.

3) Read more books

FIU Libraries offer a selection of fiction, history, biography and other books for reading for pleasure. Barnes & Noble, the bookstore at MMC and BBC, sells a selection of new and bestselling books from many genres, as well.

4) Live on a budget

The Wells Fargo branch at FIU offers financial education seminars to help you learn about money management and develop budgeting strategies that work for you. Click here to read more about improving your finances as a student.

5) Learn a new skill or language

FIU offers a variety of introductory classes in the arts, computer science and even wine tasting, open to all students regardless of major. Check out FIU News‘ Drop-in series to see how a few of these courses are helping students expand their horizons.

The Department of Modern Languages offers introductory courses teaching more than a dozen languages that span the world, including Swahili, Turkish, Haitian Creole and Korean.

6) Live green

Students and employees who drive electric cars have access to free charging and premium parking on campus at the electric car charging stations in FIU’s garages.

Additionally, students have access to the free app RideFlag, which helps coordinate carpools to and from FIU and reduce the university’s overall carbon footprint. Those who coordinate carpools through the app will be granted free one-day virtual passes to park in premium parking spaces at FIU.

The Student Government Association recently installed new tables outside of the Graham Center that feature solar-powered outlets to charge electronics while enjoying a sunny day.