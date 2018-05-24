Page appointed dean of FIU’s College of Law

Antony Page has been named dean of the Florida International University College of Law. Page joins FIU Law from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis, where he was vice dean and a professor of law.

“Today marks a significant moment in FIU’s history,” said Provost Kenneth G. Furton. “FIU Law is already a leader among Florida law schools, and Dean Page shares our enthusiasm for continuing its rise in the national rankings as well.”

Page’s tenure at McKinney followed years of public service, including as a diplomat in the Canadian Foreign Service. As vice dean, he played a key role leading McKinney, from launching new graduate interdisciplinary programs to developing initiatives that improve access to legal education. He is also an acclaimed teacher and scholar in corporate law and related subject areas, with publications in high impact journals like the Michigan Law Review, Emory Law Journal, and Boston University Law Review. His previous legal experience includes private practice as a transactional attorney in the London and Los Angeles offices of New York-based law firm Sullivan & Cromwell and clerking for Judge Harry Lindley Hupp of the Central District of California and Judge Arthur Lawrence Alarcón of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

“I’m honored to be entrusted with leading FIU Law at this most important juncture for legal education,” said Page. “Significant transformations are taking place in the legal profession and FIU Law is developing a reputation as one of the country’s most forward-thinking law schools.”

Page will bring his ambitious vision to a law school that quickly is earning national acclaim. FIU Law graduates have finished number one on four of the past five Florida Bar Examinations. The College’s acceptance rate ranks 30th in the nation – and number one in Florida – according to U.S. News & World Report, and it was recently named the nation’s 17th Best Value Law School by The National Jurist.

“We will maintain our student-centered focus, while also exploring new avenues to ensure that our students are prepared to thrive in a rapidly evolving profession,” said Page. “FIU is one of the world’s most globally minded universities, and it’s located in one of the nation’s most entrepreneurial and innovative cities. We are ideally positioned to serve the legal profession and the community in Florida, the United States, and internationally.”

Page’s term formally begins on July 30, 2018, but he is already beginning his first order of business: getting to know FIU Law’s students, faculty, alumni, and other stakeholders. “Our people are our greatest asset,” he said. “We’ll go as far as they will propel us.”

