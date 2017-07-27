Rosenberg to lead public urban research universities network

President Mark B. Rosenberg has been named chair of the Coalition of Urban Serving Universities (USU), a commission to assist in the success of public urban research universities and their local communities.

“Student success directly impacts the future of our communities. It is an honor to serve as chair of USU and work together with this coalition to help bring positive, relevant solutions that will encourage student achievement and bring growth and prosperity to our nation’s cities,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg.

Part of the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities (APLU), the USU aims to leverage the intellectual capital and economic power of urban universities, which are key drivers of community job creation and are anchor institutions in their respective communities. The USU focuses on student achievement, 21st century workforce preparation, urban health disparities, and smart city issues such as resilience and sustainability. In his role as chair, Rosenberg will help the public urban universities across the country further their collective efforts to improve student success and strengthen their communities.

“Mark Rosenberg is a very highly regarded national figure in higher education whose innovative leadership makes FIU stronger each day to the benefit of the institution’s students, faculty, staff, and research enterprise,” said APLU President Peter McPherson.

“We are thrilled that President Rosenberg is assuming the helm of USU,” said Shari Garmise, USU Executive Director. “His passion for education, his commitment to student success and enthusiastic engagement in Miami makes him the ideal leader for a coalition of urban public research universities.”

In November 2016, Rosenberg also assumed the chairmanship of APLU’s Commission on Access, Diversity and Excellence (CADE), which focuses on developing relationships around the issues of human resources and social change.