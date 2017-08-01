Where in the world are the predator researchers?

While Discovery Channel’s Shark Week is in full swing, FIU’s predator scientists have been working across the globe on research and conservation initiatives to help protect one of the world’s greatest predators — the shark. The predator team is working in waters along every continent on the planet to improve what we know about sharks, including their behavior, migration patterns, their role in ocean health and their greatest threats to survival. With a quarter of all sharks threatened with extinction, Mike Heithaus, Kevin Boswell, Demian Chapman, Yannis Papastamatiou, Yuying Zhang, Jeremy Kiszka and Mark Bond are racing the clock.

Check out our interactive map to discover the scientists’ most recent stops and what they’ve been up to in the past month. You can also catch Heithaus, Papastamatiou and Kiszka on this year’s Shark Week.