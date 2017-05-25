The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time.

This year the association will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the division which was formed in France during World War I.

For information about the association and our annual reunion in Arlington, Virginia from September 13 – 17, 2017, contact Secretary-treasurer Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net, call 224-225-1202, or visit www.2ida.org.