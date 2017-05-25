Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

2nd Infantry Division Veterans Reunion

By: Community News |May 25, 2017

GMB_Reunion_Ad_2017_zpsqyn0i6kc-min
The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time.

This year the association will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the division which was formed in France during World War I.

For information about the association and our annual reunion in Arlington, Virginia from September 13 – 17, 2017, contact Secretary-treasurer Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net, call 224-225-1202, or visit www.2ida.org.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "2nd Infantry Division Veterans Reunion"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*