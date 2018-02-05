‘A Rendezvous in the Redland’ garden tour scheduled Mar. 3

“A Rendezvous in the Redland,” The Villagers’ 2018 Garden Tour, will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Mar. 3.

Located at 21900 SW 157 Ave. and 28100 SW 181 Ave., the properties cover 20-plus acres and feature orchids, Asian-inspired accents, water features, restored hardwood hammock, paths, pools, tropical plants, and several unique buildings.

Visitors drive their own vehicles between the properties. No smoking, commercial photography, wheelchairs, walkers or strollers. Carpooling and flat walking shoes recommended. Tickets are $30 by advance purchase at www.thevillagersinc.org and $35 on day of tour if not sold out. Proceeds support historic preservation.