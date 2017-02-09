Thanks to your support and the careful planning of those involved, we’ve completed our new Homestead Police Headquarters on-time and on-budget! The 55,000 square-foot, three-story facility is the first new building constructed specifically for law enforcement operations.

The new Homestead Police Headquarters located at 45 NW 1st Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030 will be open for business Wednesday, February 15, 2017. All are invited to the Grand Opening Ceremony on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.

Kicking off the event is a community parade that begins at 2:00 pm. The Grand Opening promises to be an exciting opportunity to tour the new facility, meet and greet our dedicated police force, and enjoy live music and free refreshments.

The old police station, built in 1912, was outdated and ill-equipped for 21st century law enforcement operations. The old station also had toxic radon levels and serious mold and water damage issues, which posed serious risks to the health and safety of police personnel.

The new station was designed by Rodriguez & Quiroga Architects Chartered and built by Munilla Construction Management. The impressive facility, constructed on-time and on-budget, is a community centerpiece that aligns with the vision to revitalize Downtown Homestead.

Voters approved the passage of the police station bond referendum with an overwhelming 74% approval which provided funding to evacuate police personnel, temporarily relocate police operations, and construct the new police headquarters.

Undoubtedly, providing a safe working environment for our officers and ensuring they have the tools needed to uphold the City’s anti-crime efforts is a top priority for our residents and leadership.

For more information, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/pd