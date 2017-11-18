Cricket Wireless helps revitalize Touching Miami with Love’s Homestead facility

Cricket Wireless employees and authorized retailers helped give a facelift to Touching Miami with Love’s Homestead facility.

The Cricket volunteers painted the interior and exterior of the building, installed picnic tables and did roof repairs.

Touching Miami with Love is the winner of a revitalization contribution from Cricket Wireless and Rebuilding Together. The Miami community voted on three projects to determine which would receive the most funding. The remaining two nonprofits — South Miami-Dade Community Wall and Gibson-Bethel Community Center — will receive smaller donations from Cricket and Rebuilding Together toward needed repairs.

The Miami projects are part of “Connecting Communities,” a joint initiative between Cricket Wireless and Rebuilding Together.

“Connecting Communities” is focused on restoring homes, community centers and revitalizing underserved neighborhoods.

“It’s an honor to be selected by the public we serve and reinforces our belief that the services our organization provides is having a positive impact on the community,” said Jason Pittman, CEO for Touching Miami with Love. “This grant will go towards needed improvements to our facility that will help us better serve those in need.”