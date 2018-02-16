Discover a tasty gem in the Redlands

Phil’s Berry Farm in the Redlands offers some of the best shakes in the area, a scrumptious cinnamon pastry called Monkey Bread and fresh fruits and veggies, all from their iconic Red Barn adorned with a life-sized replica of a cow.

Farmer Phil and his wife, Patty, opened Phil’s Berry Farm in 2011, just two miles down the street from Knaus Berry Farm. Their goal was to provide families with a delicious and entertaining alternative that features quality products, warm hospitality and no lines. And they deliver. Families can enjoy games, pet the animals or just relax in the yard. People come from all over to get a smoothie made with fresh fruit, taste sweet treats baked daily using family recipes and pick up seasonal fruits, veggies, jams, jellies and spices.

Phil’s Berry Farm is a happy place for birthday parties, educational farm tours and charitable functions. Mootown, a western village for photo shoots, is under construction and coming soon. Phil and Patty also are expanding the use of their property to include baby showers, quince parties and weddings. The pair is kicking off the wedding season by hosting a Wedding Expo on Sunday, March 4. Interested couples can reserve a spot by emailing philsberryfarm@gmail.com.

Phil’s Berry Farm is open all year on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Red Barn is located at 13955 SW 248 Street, in the Redlands.

For more information, visit www.philsberryfarm.com.