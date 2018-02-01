Discover South Florida at the Homestead Eco Fair & Film Series

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WHAT: Homestead Eco Fair

WHEN: Saturday, February 24, 2018 12pm-4pm

WHERE: Losner Park 104 N. Krome Ave. Homestead, FL 33030

Encounter live animals, try local organic foods, enjoy live music, learn about South Florida ecosystems, take the Trolley to the National Parks, and more…all at the fourth annual Homestead Eco-Fair!

The FREE event will take place on Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 12pm to 4pm at Losner Park, located at 104 N. Krome Ave. Homestead, FL 33030 and will feature the Homestead National Parks Trolley. This year’s Eco Fair will also host its first Environmental Film Series inside the Seminole Theatre just next door to Losner Park. Audiences will see a selection of influential short films showcasing Everglades and Biscayne National Parks.

Visitors to the Fair can board the Homestead National Parks Trolley, which provides a free Ranger-guided tour and free admission to Biscayne and Everglades National Parks every weekend through April 29, 2018. Attendees will also be able to connect with area environmental and nature organizations through a series of interactive displays—including the opportunity to see and touch Florida wildlife!

Miami-based improv troupe Front Yard Theatre Collective will host interactive performances with an eco-spin just for kids. Participants will experience a mix of games and projects that make learning about the environment and sustainability fun and entertaining. The event will also feature live music from Jade Sanders, a singer-songwriter and Homestead native known for her melodic voice and country roots. Plus, performances from the Homestead City Ballet.

Foodies can savor the cuisine of local food trucks. There will also be a mini-farmers’ market showcasing a variety of locally grown and organic produce. Downtown Homestead’s local restaurants will also be open for visitors to enjoy.

Parents and children can take advantage of Kiwanis Club of Homestead/South Dade’s “Just One Book” program. The Kiwanis will be at the Eco Fair giving away free children’s books to attendees. Om-Stead yoga will host an outdoor yoga demonstration so visitors can explore the art of meditation and fitness while communing with nature.

Miami-Dade County residents will be able to exchange three old light bulbs for energy saving compact fluorescent light bulbs and exchange up to two water-wasting showerheads for water efficient models thanks to the Miami-Dade County Extension Office. Also, Homestead Public Services Energy division will be there to discuss energy efficiency, energy rebates, free home energy surveys, the surge protection program, and their own light bulb exchange (maximum of three incandescent bulbs for CFL’s per family).

The Homestead Eco Fair, organized by the City of Homestead and Homestead Main Street, is a chance for residents and visitors to connect with nature and celebrate Homestead’s leadership in environmental stewardship. As the Gateway to Biscayne and Everglades National Parks, the City of Homestead has a long-standing commitment to ensuring a high quality environment for its residents and future generations.

For more information, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/ecofair