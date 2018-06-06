Get Ready for Homestead’s Annual “Race to the 4th!” Independence Day Bash

WHAT: Race to the 4th!

WHEN: Wednesday, July 4, 2018 6PM – 10PM

WHERE: Homestead-Miami Speedway 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd. Homestead, FL 33035

Fireworks, food trucks, kids’ activities, and live music at South Florida’s most exciting attraction! The Homestead-Miami Speedway located at 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd. Homestead, FL 33035 will be awash in a sea of reds, whites, and blues for the annual “Race to the 4th!” Independence Day Bash Wednesday, July 4, 6PM – 10PM.

Thousands of guests will enjoy rocking out to Hangar 5, a thrilling Miami rock cover band, ready to bring back rock n’ roll in a big way. Food trucks will offer a variety of summer treats along with refreshing beverages to wash it all down and kids will have plenty to occupy themselves with midway style amusement rides and games. This salute to all things America will culminate with the best fireworks show in South Florida—a dazzling display of pyrotechnics synced to a mix of pop hits and patriotic tunes.

There will also be a special VIP Event in The Champions Club. The VIP Event will offer a preferred view of the epic fireworks display. A limited number of $20 tickets for guests 13 years old and up will be available for purchase starting June 11th at the City of Homestead Parks and Recreation Department, 350 SE 6th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030. Tickets for children from 7 to 12 years old are $10 and children who are under 6 years old can get into the Champions Club for free with a ticket. Tickets include VIP parking inside the stadium and food and soft drinks served inside.

Please note that security checkpoints will be in use at this year’s event. All bags are subject to search and all guests must pass through a metal detector. For more informationplease visit us online at www.cityofhomestead.com/July4 or contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (305) 224-4570.