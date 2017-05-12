WHAT: Homestead Station Groundbreaking

WHEN: Friday, May 12, 2017 AT 10:00AM

WHERE: 4 S. Krome Ave., Homestead, FL 33030. The Municipal Parking Lot located behind the Old Police Station

The City of Homestead invites the community to celebrate the next milestone in revitalizing Downtown Homestead with the Groundbreaking Ceremony for Homestead Station Friday, May 12, 2017 at 10AM. The Ceremony will take place in the Municipal Parking Lot located behind the Old Police Station at 4 South Krome Avenue.

Homestead Station will include a Downtown Transit Center that will serve as the City of Homestead Trolley Hub and connection to Miami-Dade County Transit. The project will also include a 1,000 space parking garage, multi-screen movie theater, bowling alley, restaurants, and retail. Homestead Station is the result of a Public-Private Partnership between the City of Homestead and Ax-i3. It is expected to be completed in early 2018.

The City is currently in the midst of an aggressive Downtown Revitalization effort. Recent projects include the newly constructed City Hall, recently restored historic Seminole Theatre, and new Police Station. For more information about Downtown Homestead, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/downtown