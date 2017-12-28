Homestead Community to Celebrate Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Annual Breakfast Celebration

WHAT: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Breakfast

WHEN: Friday, January 12, 2018 7AM

WHERE: Phichol Williams Community Center 951 SW 4th ST, Homestead, FL 33030

Every year the Homestead and Florida City communities come together to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a free community breakfast. This year, the event will take place at 7AM on Friday, January 12th at the Phichol Williams Community Center (951 SW 4th ST, Homestead, FL 33030).

This annual gathering is a morning of celebration and contemplation as everyone from distinguished dignitaries to the youngest children reflect on the struggles of the past and dreams for the future. This year’s theme of “Rise Up” reflects the importance of each generation rising to its own challenges and striving to leave the world a better place for those that follow.

Headlining the event will be Keynote Speaker Judge Fred Seraphin of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida. The program will also recognize the significant impacts of several community leaders.

The Breakfast is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is requested. Please RSVP at www.cityofhomestead.com/mlk.