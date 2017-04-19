This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Specialized Vehicles, Food Trucks, Live Music & Fun for the Whole Family!

WHAT: Military Appreciation Day

WHEN: Saturday, April 29, 2017 3PM-8PM

WHERE: Downtown Homestead, 104 North Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030

For the sixth year in a row, Homestead will celebrate our servicemen and women during Military Appreciation Day. Numerous food trucks and other local vendors will line the picturesque streets of Downtown Homestead along with a variety of military vehicles such as boats, aircraft, weaponry, and other interactive displays on Saturday, April 29th 3PM-8PM.

The free event aims to better unify civilians with all branches of our military and is a chance to enjoy food, drinks, live music, and performances as you check out all things military. Attendees will be treated to a fantastic flyover of military aircraft, a K-9 demonstration by the Homestead Police Department, plus games and activities inside the children’s area.

At the center of it all, our military members will showcase their strength in a team fitness challenge designed to put their endurance to the test. Not only will the winners walk away with a grand prize of $1,200, they’ll get bragging rights and a gargantuan Homestead Air Reserve Base (HARB) trophy. After the competition, spectators can see if they have what it takes to beat the top finishers.

Military members will get the chance to win a pair of grandstand NASCAR tickets along with many other giveaways as part of a raffle. The Military Affairs Committee (MAC) will also offer a $10 food voucher to active military members, reserve members, and veterans with a valid military ID. The vouchers are picked up at the MAC tent and can be redeemed at the festival’s food trucks and other participating restaurants and retailers.

Homestead’s youngest patriots will honor our military with original art pieces in a community art project organized by the City of Homestead, Homestead YMCA, and MAC. The artwork will be on display in the Seminole Theatre alongside commissioned pieces from military aviation artist Rick Herter, who currently has collections in the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, Air Force Academy, U.S. Navy, and Pentagon. Besides the U.S. Department of Defense, Herter’s work has been commissioned for the armed forces of Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, Japan, the United Kingdom, Kuwait and Greece.

In the spirit of honoring freedom and service, the north side of the Seminole Theatre will also be adorned with a 40-foot American Flag throughout May during Military Appreciation Month. Crews will also decorate Krome Avenue with American flags and yellow ribbons to remind us of their commitment to defend American freedom.

The event is a community effort organized by the City of Homestead along with the Homestead Reserve Air Base, the Military Affairs Committee, the South Dade Chamber of Commerce, and Homestead Main Street. For more information, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/military or call (305) 224-4570.

For more information please contact City of Homestead Public Information Officer Zackery Good at 305-224-4448 or zgood@cityofhomestead.com