Homestead National Parks Trolley Returns Thanksgiving Weekend, New Programs Offered at National Parks

WHAT: National Parks Trolley Service

WHEN: November 25, 2017—April 29, 2018

WHERE: Losner Park 104 N. Krome Ave. Homestead, FL 33030

The return of the Homestead National Parks Trolley is just one more reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving weekend. The award-winning service offering a free ride, free guided tour, and free admission to Everglades & Biscayne National Parks operates every weekend November 25, 2017 through April 29, 2018. The Trolley departs from Historic Downtown Homestead, where visitors can enjoy local area restaurants, visit the free Historic Homestead Town Hall Museum, or catch a show at the Seminole Theatre.

The Homestead National Parks Trolley can be boarded at Losner Park in Historic Downtown Homestead at 104 N. Krome Avenue. The trolley connects to bus routes from Miami-Dade County public transportation. There is also plenty of free parking adjacent to the trolley stop. From Downtown, the National Parks Trolley will bring visitors to Everglades National Park’s Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center and the Anhinga Trail at Royal Palm and beginning in December it will adjoin to tours at the Historic Nike Missile Site. The Trolley also travels to Biscayne National Park’s Dante Fascell Visitor Center and boardwalk where visitors can take the new Island Boat Tour, and to the atoll beach at Miami-Dade County’s Homestead Bayfront Park.

The National Parks Trolley is the only public transportation available to these nearby natural treasures and is one of the first programs of its kind in the nation. The groundbreaking program boasts a variety of prestigious awards including the National Parks Service Director’s Partnership Award and the City-County Communications and Marketing Association Savvy Award.

The Homestead National Parks Trolley is the result of coordinated efforts, spearheaded by Vice Mayor Stephen Shelley, between National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) in collaboration with National Park Service and the City of Homestead. NPCA is America’s voice for National Parks and works to protect and enhance America’s National Park System for current and future generations.

For more information on the Homestead National Parks Trolley schedule and routes as well as ranger-guided tours at the National Parks and other activities, please visit: www.cityofhomestead.com/gateway or call(305) 224-4457.

For more information please contact City of Homestead Public Information Officer Zackery Good at 305-224-4448 or zgood@cityofhomestead.com