Homestead National Parks Trolley Service Resumes Saturday

The Homestead National Parks Trolley, South Florida’s only public transportation to Everglades & Biscayne National Parks, will resume normal service on Saturday, January 27, 2018, and continue every weekend through April 29, 2018. This award-winning service offering a free ride, free guided tour, and free admission to both National Parks was briefly suspended due to the federal government shutdown, but will now return to its regular schedule.

The Trolley departs from Historic Downtown Homestead, where visitors can enjoy local area restaurants, visit the free Historic Homestead Town Hall Museum, or catch a show at the Seminole Theatre. Riders can board the Trolley at Losner Park, located at 104 N. Krome Avenue in the heart of Homestead’s Historic Downtown. The trolley connects to bus routes from Miami-Dade County public transportation. There is also plenty of free parking adjacent to the trolley stop.

From Downtown, the National Parks Trolley will bring visitors to Everglades National Park’s Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center and the Anhinga Trail at Royal Palm. On Saturdays, visitors can also continue on another Trolley for tours of the Historic Nike Missile Site. The Trolley also travels to Biscayne National Park’s Dante Fascell Visitor Center and boardwalk where visitors can take the new Island Boat Tour, and to the atoll beach at Miami-Dade County’s Homestead Bayfront Park.

The Homestead National Parks Trolley is the result of coordinated efforts, spearheaded by Vice Mayor Stephen Shelley, between National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) in collaboration with National Park Service and the City of Homestead. NPCA is America’s voice for National Parks and works to protect and enhance America’s National Park System for current and future generations.

For more information on the Homestead National Parks Trolley schedule and routes as well as ranger-guided tours at the National Parks and other activities, CLICK HERE or call (305) 224-4457.