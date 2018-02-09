Judy Collins will “Send in the Clowns” at intimate Concert at Seminole Theatre  Friday, February 16th at the Seminole Theatre

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Seminole Theatre has built a reputation in bringing big artists to South Miami-Dade County. In the first two years since the historic re-opening, artists such as Jon Secada, The Wailers, The Drifters, The Lettermen, Sammy Kershaw, John Popper and even Art Garfunkel have played at the intimate theater in Homestead. On February 16, 2018, Judy Collins joins the parade of stars as she headlines in a concert titled “An Evening with Judy Collins.”

The award-winning singer-songwriter is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her own poetically poignant original compositions. Her stunning rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” from her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, has been entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Judy’s dreamy and sweetly intimate version of “Send in the Clowns,” a ballad written by Stephen Sondheim for the Broadway musical A Little Night Music,won “Song of the Year” at the 1975 Grammy Awards. She’s garnered several top-ten hits gold- and platinum-selling albums. Recently, contemporary and classic artists such as Rufus Wainwright, Shawn Colvin, Dolly Parton, Joan Baez, and Leonard Cohen honored her legacy with the album Born to the Breed: A Tribute to Judy Collins.

Her 2016 release, “Silver Skies Blue,” was nominated for a 2017 Grammy Award in the category for best folk album — a prodigious 48 years after her first, and only, Grammy win in the same category.

On Friday, February 16, Collins will treat audiences to her songs, old and new, at the Seminole Theatre. Tickets run from $45 – $70 and are available online at www.seminoletheatre.org or by calling or visiting the box office 786-650-2073.

The Seminole Theatre is the Historic Performing Arts Center of Homestead, FL, situated in historic downtown.

For more information, including a full schedule of events, parking, and local amenities, visit http://www.seminoletheatre.org/