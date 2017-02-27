South Dade has so much to explore, this March the Seminole Theatre is giving you even more! The Seminole is taking it up a notch and planning a full event experience around each of the performances in the Seminole Showcase Series in March. The Seminole Theatre will transform into a 50’s soda shop, an Irish pub and is giving its patrons the opportunity to feel like a Broadway star!

“There is a new slogan we’re adopting at business in our area, and that is “South Dade: More to Explore.” We want to embrace that – don’t just come to a show, make it an event!” says Executive Director Mickey McGuire. “Explore our local restaurants, bars and other attractions. Our March events give you an excuse to spend more than just 2 hours in Homestead.”

GOLDEN OLDIES – Friday, Mar 3rd 8:00pm

The first performance is of a group that took the world by storm in the 1950’s, and still one of the most reputable 50’s groups around. The Cornell Gunter’s Coaters have a rock-solid foundation of musical experience and accomplishments. Their combination of vocal talent, energy and of course, their well-known humorous audience involvement, makes for unforgettable night!

This year in honor of the Coasters, the Seminole Theatre is paying tribute to the Golden Oldies by transforming the Seminole Theatre into a Soda Shop. Patrons will be transported back to 1950’s and as special treat the Seminole is planning to have a period costume contest where patrons are encouraged to dress up in their best 50’s wear. The winner of this contest will receive a special prize! Calling all cool cats and dolls to head down to the Seminole Theatre for this one night bash!

The Irish Comedy Tour – Saturday, Mar 4th 8:00pm

Get ready for the best Saint Patrick’s pre-game of the year! Seminole Theatre has partnered with local Downtown Homestead bars to bring you the first “Leprechaun Pub Crawl”. The journey begins at the Seminole theatre and takes you around to some of the best bars Downtown has to offer.

The best part is that the last stop in this crawl brings you back to the Seminole Theatre where it will be transformed into the “Seminole Theatre Pub”. The party continues with the biggest event of the day with the 8pm showing of the “Irish Comedy Show”. They’re Irish, they’re American, and they’re not holding back! These stand-up comedians are not your run of the mill comedians, they will tear apart as well as validate all of the Irish myths and stereotypes. Bring a friend, bring a date, heck even bring your mom! These comedians will have her laughing her tail off!

Forbidden Broadway – Friday, Mar 31st 8:00pm

When it comes to parodies, Forbidden Broadway takes the gold! Forbidden Broadway will make you feel like you are taking bite of the forbidden fruit.

The fall-down funny musical roast of Broadway includes Pippin, Kinky Boots, Les Miz, Matilda, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and so many more. The creator, writer and director of this spoof master piece is funny man Gerard Alessandrini.

This night will also give patrons an opportunity to be a Broadway Star! Prior to the show the Seminole Theatre will host “Broadway Karaoke”! You think you have what it takes to be a Broadway Star? Step into the spotlight at the Seminole Theatre. If the Spotlight is not your thing, don’t worry. Grab a drink at the bar and enjoy the show!

Upcoming performances include ‘The Adventures Of Bella & Harry” a musical for children, illusionists, Tribute To Copa Cabana, and more.

The full schedule of events and tickets can be found at www.SeminoleTheatre.org, by calling 786-650-2073 or visiting the box office at 18 North Krome Ave, Homestead, FL, open Tues-Sat 12:00-6:00pm. Tickets are available for single performances or can be bundled into various subscription packages.