WHAT: Mayor Jeff Porter 2017 State of the City: Together We Rise

WHEN: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 6pm-8pm

WHERE: Seminole Theatre 18 N. Krome Ave. Homestead, FL 33030

Together we grow, together we dream, together we are Homestead, and together we rise. Mayor Jeff Porter will present his 2017 State of the City: Together We Rise on Wednesday, June 7th at 6PM in the Seminole Theatre located at 18 N. Krome Avenue. The short film will showcase exciting new developments of the past year and Homestead’s vision for a brighter future together.

“Progress doesn’t come from the government alone, it comes from the people,” said Mayor Jeff Porter. “Homestead wouldn’t have the bright future we envision if it weren’t for our residents. Together We Rise and its premiere celebrate all we can accomplish together as the Homestead community.”

Together We Rise features the people that contribute to Homestead’s success every day—from business owners to residents to City Staff and Elected Officials. Many of the accomplishments made in the past year were possible in part because of the May 2014 Bond Referendum, where voters showed overwhelming support for Downtown Homestead revitalization projects.

The premiere of Together We Rise is open to the public and attendees will enjoy a catered reception sponsored by The Palace Gardens immediately following the screening. To attend, you must RSVP at www.cityofhomestead.com/together or (305) 224-4455.



Following the premiere, Together We Rise can also be seen on the City of Homestead’s local access channel (Comcast 77, ATT in the Menu under Government TV), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CityofHomestead), and Vimeo (http://vimeo.com/cityofhomestead).