Miami-Dade County Commission urges state agencies to examine the HEFT at SW 211th Street to improve driving conditions

The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners recently passed a resolution urging the Florida Department of Transportation and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise to examine the configuration of the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike (HEFT) southbound off-ramp at 211th Street. The resolution, sponsored by County Commissioner Dennis C. Moss, requests that the report address any safety concerns that may exist as a result of maneuvering vehicles exiting the HEFT via the SW 211th Street off-ramp traveling westbound onto 211thStreet and the through vehicles from the adjacent frontage road.

“What seems to be happening is that southbound traffic exiting the HEFT at the SW 211th Street exit off-ramp traveling westbound onto SW 211th Street needs to cross multiple lanes, which can create a conflict with vehicles traveling straight through from the adjacent road,” said Commissioner Moss. “This driving condition may pose a safety concern for vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the area.”

This resolution also urges the FDOT and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise to examine the feasibility of redesigning the configuration of that off-ramp as a possible solution.

The Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike is used daily by commuters and travelers to and from South Dade, the Florida Keys, and Everglades National Park. The SW 211th Street HEFT exit provides access to various County facilities including the South Dade Government Center, the South Dade Regional Library, and the Miami-Dade Cutler Ridge Police Station.