The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women will hold its next meeting and public forum at Homestead City Hall as part of its effort to make its meetings more accessible by reaching out to residents in all parts of Miami-Dade County.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Homestead City Hall, Conference Room 1, Third Floor, 100 Civic Court, Homestead, FL 33030.

All meetings of the Commission for Women are open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about the work of the Commission for Women. There will be an opportunity for attendees to comment at the beginning of the meeting, and the Commission for Women is especially interested in hearing from women about their issues and concerns.

The Commission for Women is under the purview of Miami-Dade’s Office of Community Advocacy, a division of the Chair’s Office. The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women was created in 1971 as an advisory board to the Board of County Commissioners, the County administration and the public at large about issues pertaining to the status of women. The Commission for Women also advocates for women in the community and strives to improve their quality of life. For more information contact the Commission for Women at (305) 375-4967 or at CFW@miamidade.gov; or visit the website at www.miamidade.gov/advocacy/women-board-home.asp.

