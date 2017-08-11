WHAT: Orange Bowl Field at Harris Field Park Opening Ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 4:00 PM; Inaugural game, Braddock v. Homestead, at 7:00PM

WHERE: Harris Field Park 1034 NE 8th Street, Homestead, FL 33030

The City of Homestead invites its residents to celebrate the grand opening of Orange Bowl Field at Harris Field Park (1034 NE 8th Street, Homestead, FL 33030) on Thursday, August 24th at 4:00PM, followed by the field’s inaugural game, Braddock v. Homestead, at 7:00PM. The event occurs 25 years to the day after Hurricane Andrew made landfall to devastating effect. In the wake of the disaster, Harris Field served as emergency housing and was commonly referred to as “tent city.” Now, thanks to a partnership between the Orange Bowl and the City of Homestead, Harris Field is a state-of-the-art football facility with new amenities for both fans and players.

Attendees at the free opening ceremony will enjoy performances by local marching bands and remarks from community leaders. Plus, there will be free kids’ games, bounce houses, barbecue, and drinks. Members of the Homestead City Council, the Orange Bowl Committee, and other distinguished dignitaries will be in attendance. Following the opening ceremony, Homestead Senior High School will play against G. Holmes Braddock High School in the inaugural game at Orange Bowl Field. Admission to the game is $5 and benefits Homestead Senior High School Athletic Programming.

The new Orange Bowl Field at Harris Field Park boasts a new scoreboard, new artificial turf, new fencing, new goal posts, and a new sound system. Orange Bowl Field and the surrounding area also received new concrete walkways, windscreens, and upgraded landscaping. The improvements will allow for more community use of Harris Field Park.

The Orange Bowl is a 362-member, primarily-volunteer non-profit sports organization that promotes and serves the South Florida community. With its primary mission since being created in 1935 to bring tourism to South Florida through an annual football game and events, it has also maintained a legacy of charitable contributions and community outreach. Orange Bowl community outreach efforts are comprised of four pillars: youth sports, fundraising and community events, academic programs and scholarships, and legacy gifts. This is the fourth legacy gift project spearheaded by the Orange Bowl, totaling over $12 million in renovated parks in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Orange Bowl Field at Harris Field Park is part of an overall effort by the City of Homestead to increase amenities and services offered to residents and visitors.