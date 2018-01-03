Resolve to Get Fit and Cultured at the Seminole Theatre

New Year’s resolutions are hard. Often those resolutions can be hard to stick to, but this year the Seminole Theatre is making it easier for locals to resolve both to see live performances, and to stay fit and active in a fun way. In 2018, the Seminole Theatre has everything from (A)crobats to (Z)umba.

Showcase Series Performances

The Seminole Theatre Showcase Series is a diverse series of live performances, ranging from well known singers to international acrobats to country music and more. “Our goal is that there should be at least one show per season where everyone who sees it should go ‘Oh, I would go to that!’” says Executive Director Mickey McGuire. “We really do mix up the type of performances we present, but also the price point of the tickets, because we want to make the arts accessible to everyone.

Upcoming Showcase Series performances in 2018 include:

Country Night featuring Tobacco Rd Band – Jan 13th, 8:00pm – Country night has become an annual tradition at the Seminole Theatre, featuring great country music, a free line dance class, BBQ food trucks, and of course a full bar with drink specials for the occasion. This year’s headliner, Tobacco Rd band, has opened shows for Josh Turner, Jake Owen, Justin Moore, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, Brantley Gilbert and many more, and also teamed up with Colt Ford in the studio to record their smash hit “That’s Country”.

Well Strung – The Singing String Quartet – Jan 27th 7:00pm – Well-Strung is a string quartet with a modern twist. The group plays universally recognized classical pieces while singing pop music hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, and other pop stars for a uniquely engaging experience. The New York Times recently called Well-Strung “A talented quartet of men who sing and play instruments brilliantly fuses pop and classical music from Madonna to Beethoven.” “the hottest thing with a bow since Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games” – NY Daily News.

Cirque Zuma Zuma – Feb 3rd 7:00pm – Audiences and critics in Europe and Australia agree – Cirque Zuma Zuma is unlike anything they have ever seen before. Many describe it as an African-style Cirque du Soleil; such is the standard of the performers and the quality of the show’s live musical score. The performance of Cirque Zuma Zuma blends traditional African dance, song, and music, with feats of acrobatics, contortionism, mime work, clowning, magic and more. The performance includes lively music, colorful costumes, and dramatic lighting.

Dance & Fitness Classes at the Seminole

Something new this year – the Seminole is encouraging people to come out to be active and be social at a series of dance and fitness classes that are perfect for those New Year’s resolutions.

If you want a chance to jump on the Seminole Stage, consider jumping into Workout Wednesdays (a Zumba party) or Zen Thursdays (Yoga). Immerse yourself in an experience with a full light show, music on a professional audio system, and YOU on center stage! Sign up for the 5-week class and save, or drop in and try it out.

Looking for a class that’s more dance inspired? Make time for the weekly evening Line Dancing or Hip-Hop classes running in the Seminole Studios. New for 2018 is the Seminole Theatre Heels Class. Asked what a heels class is, instructor Raquel Sanchez said “Ladies if you’re interested in reclaiming your sexy back, try this new dynamic dance class that teaches you how to move like your favorite music video vixens. It’s a great work out and finishes up right before Valentine’s Day. No prior dance experience is needed. Don’t forget to bring your heels!” Each class runs for a 5 week period, starting January 9-10 and finishing just before Valentine’s Day.

The full schedule of events and tickets can be found at www.SeminoleTheatre.org, by calling 786-650-2073 or visiting the box office at 18 North Krome Ave, Homestead, FL, open Tues-Sat 12:00-6:00pm. Tickets are available for single performances or can be bundled into various subscription packages.