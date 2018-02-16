Seafood Festival comes to Homestead

Nothing says Florida like a seafood festival. These events bring the community together to enjoy what makes our region unique – clear waters, unique arts and crafts, lively music and fresh seafood. The Rotary Club of Homestead Charitable Foundation Stone Crab & Seafood Festival, presented by Lorenzo Ford and the City of Homestead with support from Bomnin Chevrolet and Homestead Hospital, will have all of that and more. The event will be on Saturday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Homestead Sports Complex.

The Homestead Seafood Festival was created to replace the Key Largo Stone Crab & Seafood Festival, which had such strong attendance last year that traffic backed up nearly to Florida City. Due to these unsafe traffic conditions, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department eliminated the event. The Rotary Club of Homestead and the City of Homestead worked with the Key Largo event organizers to bring the beloved event to Homestead.

The event offers fun for the entire family. In addition to fresh seafood, the festival will feature a silent auction with fabulous items, cash raffle, golf cart raffle, cooking demos, full bar, live music, rides, magic shows and a kids’ play area. Admission is $10 for ages 16 and up and free for kids under 15. Proceeds from the event benefit the Rotary Club of Homestead Charitable Foundation, which provides college scholarships for local youth, supports the Homestead Soup Kitchen and assists other various not-for-profit organizations in the South Florida area.

The Rotary Club of Homestead Charitable Foundation Stone Crab & Seafood Festival will be at the Homestead Sports Complex, 1601 SE 28 Ave., just a few blocks from the speedway. There is plenty of free parking.

For more details, visit www.homesteadseafoodfestival.com.