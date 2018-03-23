South Dade Chamber of Commerce will present the 25th Annual Chili Cook Off and Family Festival

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

For the past 25 years, the Chili Cook Off has been a staple event of the South Dade area, attracting thousands to sample amateur and professional chefs as they face off spiciest competition for regional bragging rights. On Saturday, March 24th, for the 25th Anniversary, the event has taken on a new focus.

“We want to make sure the community knows the event is open to the whole family” says Chamber of Commerce board president Corey Gold. “We have increased the type and number of activities, so you’re not just coming to taste delicious chili, you can come to spend a day with your family.”

New this year, the event features kid-friendly activities including an inflatable obstacle course, a petting zoo, shaved ice, kettle corn, and more. Adults will still be able to enjoy the classic fare of music, beer, food trucks, and of course, unlimited chili tasting. All attendees will have the ability to vote on audience choice awards for Tastiest, Most Edible Hot, Most Unusual, and Wimpiest. Professional judges Chef Enrique Paniagua of City Hall Bistro, Miss Homestead 2018 Lauren Bromfield, and Thunder Country host Dougie Hitchcock will crown the best overall chili.

Competing this year are CenterState Bank, Homestead Hospital, Seminole Theatre Texas Roadhouse, Royal Palm Real Estate Services, Military Affairs Committee, Keys Gate Realty, Homes For Heroes, Rise with Sunshine and Boy Scout Troup 69.

The event is Saturday, March 24th at the Harris Field Pavilion in Homestead (1034 NE 8th St / Corner of US 1 and Campbell Drive) and runs from 11AM – 3PM. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the gate. Active military receive 50% off with ID, and kids 5 and under are FREE! Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com or can be purchased through the Seminole Theatre box office at 786-650-2073 or at 18 N Krome Ave, Homestead.

The South Dade Chamber of Commerce is a group of business people working together to build a healthy business environment, cultural advancement and social harmony. Our mission is to strengthen the economy of South Miami-Dade and enhance the quality of life for our residents and visitors through programs of voluntary action to preserve and protect the American system of free competitive enterprise; and to advance the economic, civic educational, cultural and social well being of the South Dade community.