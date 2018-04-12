The First Ever Live 4D Show Comes To South Florida

What is a live 4D show like? Mark Nizer 4D is here to show us.

For most of us, 4D is taking sprinkles of water to the face at a ride in Disney World. So, a live show with 4D? Is that like a live performer that talks so close to you that their spit comes flying onto your face? Thankfully, it’s not.

“Using special glasses we convert light into depth which adds a 4th dimension to our normal 3D world,” says a teaser video for the first, and only, live 4D show in the world.

Mark Nizer 4D is a combination of word champion juggling, comedy, and some technology you’ve likely never seen before: a “dimension beam” that makes music and changes the color on the screens of smartphones in the audience as it’s juggled, 3D printed shapes with 240 LED lights that are manipulated to take on different forms, and tubes with lasers in them (okay that doesn’t sound that cool, but wait until you see these things juggled).

Mark has brought his act to the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the Kennedy Center, and he’s even opened up for Barry Manilow.

You can catch Mark Nizer 4D on April 28 at the Seminole Theatre in Homestead, FL. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at seminoletheatre.org, by calling 786-650-2073, or by stopping by the Seminole Theatre’s box office open Tues-Sat. 12-6pm on 18 N Krome Ave Homestead, FL 33030.