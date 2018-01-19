You’ve seen them on The Amazing Race, now watch Well Strung work their bows in South FL

The moment you see a Well Strung performance, two things become immediately obvious: this singing string quartet is hot…and they really know how to work a bow. The group blends pop songs we love with universally recognized classical pieces (like when they mixed Bach with Taylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson with Mozart).

“One of our aims is to blur the line between high and low art,” says second violinist Chris Marchant.

This mission has lead the group to shows all around the country, performing for President Obama and sharing the stage with Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris, Audra McDonald, and Deborah Voigt, to name a few. And now, on a race for a million dollars.

Two of the group’s members, Marchant along with Trevor Wadleigh, are representing Well Strung on the current season of CBS’s The Amazing Race. where teams embark on a race to win a large chunk of cash.

“The stakes are high for me when I’m hungry and racing for a cheeseburger but like, put a million dollars on top of that…I don’t know what it’s going to do to our psyche,” says Marchant.

Tickets for Well Strung’s January 27th performance at Seminole Theatre are $25-40 and be can purchased by

• visiting www.seminoletheatre.org,

• by calling 786-650-2073,

• or by visiting their box office at 18 N Krome Ave. Homestead, FL, open Tues-Sat, 12-6pm.