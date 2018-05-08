Sugar Smart for Life program named a ‘Promising Practice’
The Sugar Smart for Life program — a collaborative, technology-based diabetes prevention program by West Kendall Baptist Hospital and LifeWallet (LifeWallet.com) — has been named…Read More
Arthur J. “Archie” Roberts, MD, an internationally recognized cardiac surgeon and a former quarterback for the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins, has been named…
Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute (MCVI), part of Baptist Health South Florida and the region’s largest and most comprehensive cardiovascular facility, recently announced its integration…
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez is hosting the annual student art exhibition “Creative Visions 2018” on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Commissioner Martinez will recognize students…
The Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Florida International University (FIU) in Miami has awarded $100,000 in traineeship grants to five FIU…
The west and southwest area of Miami-Dade County are presently seeing more growth than any other area in the county, with population growth that is…
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez will present a Proclamation to honor Chef Adrianne, recognizing her strong determination in opening Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar with limited…
Pushing the Broadway musical limits, this year’s offering of Beauty and the Beast at Riviera Preparatory School never fails to impress the audience with deliciously…
Eliza & Grace Lannon, alongside friends & fellow Girl Scouts of Troop 220, Olivia & Sofia Martinez celebrated Earth Day on Sunday April 22nd by…
Miami-Dade Commissioner Javier Souto stands next to the statue of Ronald Reagan with a horse unveiled on Friday, Apr. 13, at the Equestrian Center, which…
Palmetto General Hospital proudly honors Dr. Miguel Diaz, interventional cardiologist as the hospital’s Physician of the Month. Dr. Diaz was nominated because his colleagues describe…