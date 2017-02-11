The 2017 Alfa Romero 4C Spider is a small coup that boasts an incredible ride.

Powerful, fast and satisfyingly noisy, the 4C Spider gives most expensive sports cars a run for their money. Even at a comparatively affordable price, the 4C Spider’s performance is sure to satisfy even the pickiest of performance junkies.

It is clear that when building the 4C Spider, those at Alfa Romeo wanted to emphasize one thing — the road. When sitting in the 4C Spider, you feel immersed in the driving experience — which is mostly due to the fact that there isn’t much else to focus on. The interior and dashboard of the Spider are decidedly bare — no navigation screen or bells and whistles to distract you from the drive itself. And when in a vehicle that can propel you from zero to 60 in about 4.2 seconds, keeping your eyes solely on the road is probably a good idea.

As far as comfort, the Spider’s seating wraps around you comfortably, supporting you even during the tightest of turns. As you would expect, the Spider is a bit tight but the designers at Alfa Romeo made sure they used what little space they had wisely which is most likely another reason behind the bare console.

While the 4C Spider’s interior is rather minimalistic, it still has a noteworthy design and is made with top-notch materials. Inside you’ll find the 4C Spider’s beautifully lined leather seating with faux suede and red-stitched accents throughout. While the cabin does feel a bit small, you can always feel more spacious by bringing the 4C Spider’s top down.

Under the 4C Spider’s rear deck lies a very powerful engine — a turbocharged and intercooled DOHC 16-valve inline-4, aluminum block and head engine with direct fuel injection, to be exact. This small engine creates an impressive 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

As for the Spider’s performance, sports car lovers will enjoy its steadiness at high speed and the fact that the spider always feels well connected to the road. In addition, shifting between gears is smooth and effortless and the 4C Spider is very responsive and quick to give feedback.

However, the steering is a little stiff, which may prove to be tiring for everyday driving. Overall, this year’s 4C Spider’s performance makes up for its shortcomings in cabin room and rather high noise level.

If you are looking for a fun sports car to add to your collection that won’t completely break the bank, look no further than the 2017 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider. While this may not be the best option for daily use, due to its very limited storage and cabin room, any performance enthusiast or sports car lover will appreciate the power the 4C Spider dishes out. It’s responsiveness, speed and compact size allows you to easily weave between traffic, and tackle tight turns with ease.

It’s simple interior is elegantly designed. The 2017 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider’s supportive bucket seating makes you feel like you are behind the wheel of a race car, and with its impressive performance, you might as well be.

The MSRP for the 2017 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider starts at $65,900.