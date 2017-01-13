2017 National College Fair coming to Miami on Feb. 26

Representatives from nearly 200 colleges and universities will be at the 2017 Miami National College Fair on Sunday, Feb. 26, to meet with students and parents on subjects such as financial aid, college planning, admission, and testing requirements.

The fair, which has free admission, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the DoubleTree Miami Mart Airport Hotel & Convention Center, 777 NW 72 Ave. Parking is $5, cash only.

Informational sessions will be presented in Spanish and Haitian Creole. A Counseling Center also will be available to allow students and their parents the opportunity to talk with trained professionals regarding college preparation, admissions and scholarships.

Requesting information from multiple colleges/universities at the College Fair is easy. By pre-registering, students can print a bar-coded confirmation to be used at the fair as an electronic ID. Students can pre-register at www.gotomyncf.com.

The National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) and Miami-Dade County Public Schools are sponsors of the event. Miami-Dade School Board member Perla Tabares Hantman is co-chair of the local committee of the National College Fair. This is her 20th consecutive year as co-chair.

Every year NACAC sponsors fairs in more than 50 cities across the country attracting 650,000 students and parents.

For more information, contact the College Fair hotline at 305-995-1739 or visit www.nacacnet.org.