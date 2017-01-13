3 Coral Reef High School seniors among Coca-Cola Scholars Program semifinalists

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Three Coral Reef High School seniors — Daniel Crair, Bruna Decerega and Rachael Osman — have been selected among semi-finalists in the 2017 Coca-Cola Scholars Program.

There are 1,914 students selected from nearly 86,000 applicants from across the country to continue through the selection process.

The students submitted their semifinalist applications to be reviewed by the Program Reading Committee in January. After this review, 250 semifinalists will advance as regional finalists, with 150 becoming Coca-Cola Scholars.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation supports more than 1,400 college students each year, with annual scholarships of $3.4 million through two nationally recognized programs on behalf of the Coca-Cola System. Scholarship recipients excel academically and in service to others.

Most Coca-Cola Scholars share a passion for social justice and many have overcome tremendous challenges to pursue their dreams.

One hundred fifty Coca-Cola Scholars are selected each year to receive the $20,000 scholarship.