4th annual Wings For Wishes Block Party to benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

The fourth annual Wings For Wishes Block Party will take place on Saturday, Mar. 10, behind Sports Grill South Miami.

Wings For Wishes is a family-friendly event centered around Sports Grill’s famous special grilled chicken wings and raising money to sponsor wishes through Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

The fourth annual Wings For Wishes is presented by AirSouth Mechanical and hosted by Sports Grill South Miami. The event offers a “block party” format with a savory wing-tasting component, in addition to the crowd-favorite wing-eating competition. Sports Grill will feature six different tasting stations, allowing patrons to pair their food with a variety of craft beers, wine, and premium spirits provided by Bacardi.

The afternoon will feature live music, a deejay, and plenty of fun games for kids and adults. This year’s event will feature live music from InBlue Police Band, a local band comprised entirely of South Florida police officers. The musical entertainment also will feature an ensemble of student performers from Young Musicians Unite. Young Musicians Unite’s mission is to give underserved students a voice through music by providing free in-school and after-school music education.

Wings For Wishes is a third party event hosted by Make-A-Wish Champions Gal Bensaadon and Brian R. Exelbert, two Miami professionals committed to making life better for kids with critical illnesses. In its first three years, Wings For Wishes raised more than $135,000, all going directly to granting wishes.

A variety of tickets are available for purchase. The Food & Drink Bracelet is $35 and allows access to all tasting stations, beer, wine, and spirits. The Child Food and Drink Bracelet (Ages 12 and under) is $10 and allows access to all tasting stations and unlimited non-alcoholic beverages.

The cost of entry for a Wing Competition Team (four people) is $200. Each Wing Competition Team will be entered into the Wing Eating Competition. Additionally, each competitor will have access to all tasting stations, beer, wine, and spirits. For access to alcoholic beverages, attendees must be of legal drinking age and show valid identification.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., directly behind Sports Grill South Miami, 1559 Sunset Dr. (on San Ignacio and the parking lot immediately behind the restaurant).

Visit http://wingsforwishes2018.eventbrite.com to purchase all tickets or register a team. You also can visit wingsforwishesmiami.com to donate directly to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.