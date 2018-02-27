5th Annual Poderosas ¡Live! – Free Woman’s Empowerment Event

Intergenerational Free Empowerment Event Celebrates Women’s History Month

March 17 at Florida International University in Miami, FL

PEOPLE en Español, the most trusted voice in Hispanic culture, today announces an inspiring and innovative agenda for its 5th annual Poderosas ¡Live! focusing on business and career development for women at every life stage. In celebration of Women’s History Month, the free empowerment event is open to the community and will take place on March 17 (10:30 am to 6:00 pm) at the Graham Center on the Modesto Maidique campus of Florida International University.

Hosted by Latina media maven, Rashel Díaz, Poderosas ¡Live! will provide access to experts, panels and workshops in the areas of finance, human resources, leadership, health and entrepreneurship, as well as one-on-one consultations on how to update your resume for maximum impact and results. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in makeovers and hear from some of today’s most inspiring celebrities, authors and influencers.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) will host how-to workshops on making the leap to entrepreneurship and running your own business.

“With the modern women’s movement gaining momentum across the nation, PEOPLE en Español remains at the forefront of creating content that is inspiring conversations across all platforms,” said Monique Manso, PEOPLE en Español Vice-President/Brand Sales Director. “With Poderosas ¡Live!, our goals are to spotlight influential women whose remarkable stories of achievement have bolstered the Latino community and to give young women an opportunity to engage with them and be empowered.”

Workshop topics offered at Poderosas ¡Live! will spark dialogue on a variety of issues from the Latina perspective, including how today’s media portrays Latinas and ideals of Latina beauty, as well as feminism and personal finance and career success.

To register for Poderosas ¡Live!, visit Poderosas.PeopleEnEspanol.com. Stay tuned for updates via social media @peopleenespanol #25Poderosas. Sponsors for Poderosas ¡Live! include AARP, Accenture, Macy’s, Neutrogena and Nielsen.