All About EYES: Blepharoplasty, Fillers, and More!

The eyes are not only the first part of your face that people see but they also happen to be the first to show signs of aging. No one wants their first impression to be a tired, aging appearance. Luckily, there are options when it comes to giving your eyes the youthful look that matches your young spirit!

Bags and puffiness under the eyes are caused by cheek deflation giving off a hollow look around the eyes. Dermal fillers are a gel substance composed with hyaluronic acid which is already found naturally in the body. Injecting dermal fillers to restore volume can bring back that smooth transition under the eyes to the cheeks giving off a plump and refreshed look. Dermal fillers are a way to avoid surgery while eliminating the appearance of eye bags and bringing back a youthful appearance to your eyes.

When the eye bags are combined with sagging or loose skin around the eyes a blepharoplasty, or eye lid surgery, may be the best route. Depending on the severity and what the patient is trying to achieve the surgeon is able to remove both the fat and excess skin from the upper and/or lower lids to give the patient a smooth, more tightened, and ultimately youthful and refreshed look.

Eye surgery is not only about age. Many people look tired because they either have bags (fat pockets), or indentations around their eyes. These manifestations are not necessarily related to your age but may be genetic. Fortunately, because of the many fillers and new philosophy in adding and not removing tissue, your tired look may be corrected with either fillers or fat grafting. Fat grafting is an operation that permanently injects fat from another body part to your under-eye area to improve your appearance. The advantage is that it’s permanent, but the disadvantage is that it is surgery. Fillers, on the other hand, do the same thing but require no surgery and may last up to 6-12 months.

While there are ways to correct and reverse, the key is to work on prevention before you notice the signs of aging. Working on prevention will help to prolong having to begin treatment or undergo surgery at a younger age. A personalized at home skincare regimen, like those from Skinceuticals, is key along with using SPF daily and keeping yourself hydrated.