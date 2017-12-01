All you need to know about the popular MDX Frequent Driver Reward Program

December is a busy month for MDX customers, not just because it’s open enrollment time for the Frequent Driver Reward Program, but because customers who participated in the 2017 program are just now getting their annual reward checks. The editorial staff Miami’s Community Newspapers recently sat down with Tere Garcia, Public Information Officer for Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, so she could tell us more about the agency’s innovative reward program.



CNews: What is the MDX Frequent Driver Rewards Program all about?

Tere: This program is for frequent users of MDX expressways. It allows MDX to give back any savings from the operations of the agency directly to the daily commuters, frequent users, and businesses that use MDX expressways.



CNews: Is there a fee or any special requirements to participate in the Frequent Drivers Rewards Program?

Tere: It is free to register and there is no cost to participate.



CNews: How do customers know if they’re qualified to get a cash-back?

Tere: To qualify for a cash-back you must have a SunPass account in good standing and spend at least $100 annually on tolls on any of the five expressways maintained by MDX.



CNews: Which expressways are operated by MDX?

Tere: The five expressways MDX maintains are: SR 112/Airport Expressway, SR 836/Dolphin Expressway, SR 874/Don Shula Expressway, SR 878/Snapper Creek Expressway, and SR 924/Gratigny Parkway. The program is exclusive to MDX expressways not to the Turnpike or the I-95 Express Lanes.



CNews: Why does MDX give money back?

Tere: Basically, it’s a way of saying thank you to our most frequent customers. After the agency meets its financial obligations, any savings from efficiencies in the operation of the agency is returned to individuals and business owners who use our expressways on a regular basis. After the close each fiscal year (July 1 – June 30), MDX declares an amount for distribution to qualifying program members.



CNews: When did this program start?

Tere: This innovative program was introduced in 2015, and is the first of its kind in the entire U.S.



CNews: How much money should we expect to get back?

Tere: The 2017 program participants can expect about 22% of what they paid in tolls for the use of the expressways in the qualifying period between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017. The average check is about $74 but it will vary depending on the amount of tolls you paid. Every year the amount may be different.



CNews: When do the checks go out?

Tere: Checks went out Dec. 1, 2017 – just in time for the holidays! MDX mailed approximately 62,000 checks to qualified customers that pre-registered earlier this year.



CNews: So if we register now, we’ll be able to get money back next year?

Tere: Yes, you should always register in advance for the upcoming year’s rebate. In order to get cash back this month, you would have needed to register before March 31, 2017. So the good news is, by registering now for the 2018 installment of the program – you’ll be set to get a rebate check at the end of 2018 when you meet the minimum requirements. Sign up at www.mdxway.com and click on the link on the home page.





CNews: When does 2018 enrollment end?

Tere: The open enrollment period for the 2018 program concludes March 31, 2018.





CNews: Why does MDX charge tolls in the first place?

Tere: MDX expressways are funded only by toll revenue. MDX does not receive any federal, state, or local funds. Tolls collected are reinvested in Miami-Dade County to fund projects and improvements that alleviate traffic congestion, create thousands of local jobs, and provide new opportunities to small and local businesses.



CNews: How do customers get more information?

Tere: For questions about the MDX Frequent Driver Rewards Program visit MDX’s website or send an email to frequentdriver@mdxway.com.