The Allen Morris Company, one of the largest diversified real estate firms in the Southeast, recently announced that it has brokered a lease agreement for Ketamine Health Centers — an innovative health center specializing in the treatment of depression, anxiety, fibromyalgia, PTSD, and CRPS — to move into Santona Corner in Coral Gables.

Natalia East, Associate, Brokerage Services with The Allen Morris Company, negotiated the lease for the condo unit owner.

Ketamine Health Centers will occupy a 2,020-square-foot space in the Class-A office building located at 1430 S. Dixie Hwy.

“We are pleased to welcome Ketamine Health Centers to Santona Corner and to Coral Gables as they enter the market and seek to enhance their footprint across South Florida,” East said.

East specializes in landlord and tenant representation and is responsible for the development and implementation of customized marketing and strategic leasing plans for each of the firm’s properties.

Saad Hamdan of Avatar Real Estate Services represented the tenant in the transaction.

For more information, visit www.allenmorris.com.