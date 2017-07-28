Alper JCC’s ‘Team Forman’ captures USTA Florida 40 & Over sectionals

“Team Forman,” the Women’s 3.0 team from the Alper JCC, recently won the USTA Florida 40 & Over Sectionals, bringing Miami its first sectionals title of the 2017 season.

“This title took a full team commitment and my ladies didn’t let me down,” said Jane Forman, the team captain. “They overcame extreme adversities and proved to be true champions by working together. My only advice going into the finals was ‘leave nothing on the court’ and they did just that.”

The event, which took place on July 14-16 in Orlando, drew the top 40 & Over USTA League teams from throughout Florida, representing various clubs, parks, and recreational departments that finished at the top of their local leagues.

“The ladies battled hard to bring the win home, playing two matches a day in record heat,” Forman added. “Our No. 1 player, Nancy Ware, suffered extreme dehydration and was hospitalized, but she wouldn’t quit her afternoon match, which helped us get into the semi-finals.”

Forman went on to mention that the team’s singles lines 1 and 2 (Elizabeth Ruiz and Ximena Otero) and doubles line 3 (Carole Bernstein and Melissa Cili) went undefeated throughout the tournament.

Team Forman’s victory is the Alper JCC’s second state championship title, following the Men’s 4.0 40 & Over victory in 2015. Team Forman now will move on to represent Florida in the National Championships in Fort Lauderdale, Oct. 13-15.