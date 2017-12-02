Alphas, Devon Aire K-8 Center bring Thanksgiving baskets to area families

The Iota Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the students of Devon Aire K-8 Center partnered to help needy families in the Homestead community prepare a memorable Thanksgiving meal.

Together, the two groups collected three truckloads of canned food items, desserts, and holiday essentials in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Bro. Brian Davis, a teacher at Devon Aire, helped to organize the food drive event. In total, over $2,000 in food goods were collected and donated to the Chapman Early Childhood Center South’s Head Start Program.

From the combined efforts of the two groups, the school site was able to distribute over 50 holiday baskets to the families whose children attend the Homestead Head Start Program.