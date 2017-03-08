Look for more than 4,000 South Florida residents to join together March 11 at the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of East Kendall at Baptist Hospital to raise funds and awareness in an effort to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer. The event presented by Assurant starts at noon.

The East Kendall Relay for Life is held annually around the lake at the Baptist Hospital of Miami. The 2017 East Kendall Relay For Life, now in its 19th year, is the leading Relay in Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties and fourth in the State of Florida. The event aims to raise community awareness, help promote early detection, support research and strengthen the American Cancer Society’s patient services.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Uniting communities across the globe, we celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. During Relay For Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path. Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.

Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, the Society has invested more than $4.3 billion in research since 1946, and have funded more than 20,000 scientists at more than 1,000 institutions nationwide.

Take action this year and help make cancer a priority by participating or donating to the Relay For Life of East Kendall. Visit RelayForLife.org or www.RelayForLife.org/EKFL to learn more about the event, or contact Robbie Kaplan at (305) 274-4693 or EK.Relay.Robbie@gmail.com.