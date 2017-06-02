America’s oldest and largest fitness equipment distributor has a new interactive showroom on S. Dixie Highway (US1), just blocks from Dadeland Mall.

Gym Source, a retailer and supplier of residential and commercial fitness equipment with more than 30 locations in 13 states, recently opened its eighth and southernmost store in Florida.

“Our way of doing business is to ensure our customers have an educated experience they can remember for years to come and feel secure in referring their family and friends to our store,” said James Vaughn, senior store manager.

“Our first and foremost priority is to establish meaningful relationships that will enhance the lives of our customers. And most important — we put our customers on the machines; you can try out all of the equipment in our store,” he said.

The spacious showroom features an attractive, inviting and well-organized floorplan in which similar equipment is grouped together for quality and price comparison. Every item has a tag displaying up to a five-star customer rating and how much it will cost, either through an affordable 18-month plan or in a single cash payment.

“Most people already know what kind of equipment they want when they come in, so we want to make it easy for them by creating a nice flow to the place that guides them to where they want to go,” Vaughn said. “And a lot of the equipment companies we feature have good price points, which means we can find something to fit everyone’s budget.”

Various machines — including ellipticals, exercise bikes, indoor cycles, home gym systems, rowers, steppers, treadmills, strength centers and vibration training units — are offered from nearly 70 of the world’s top brands, including True Fitness, Cybex, Hoist, TuffStuff, Octane and FreeCross, for which Gym Source is the exclusive East Coast distributor.

Every item comes with a manufacturer’s warranty, and everything Gym Source sells it services through an in-house company, ensuring customers to continued upkeep well after they receive their order within one week of purchase.

“You can rest assured that if something goes wrong with your equipment, we’ll take care of it as long as it’s under warranty,” he said.

Vaughn and his staff undergo thorough training to learn everything about every unit in the store, knowing many customers educate themselves about the company’s various products before coming in.

“A lot have already gone to our website and read all of the information about the piece of equipment they’re interested in,” he said. “We ask them to wear a pair of sneakers so they can get on the equipment, see how it feels and be certain what we sell them meets their particular needs.”

Gym Source, which turned 80 this year, claims more than 300,000 clients in all 50 states and in more than 50 countries served by the largest fleet of trucks, service vehicles and expert employees in the fitness industry. Through its easily navigable website, which details every item in its inventory and highlights monthly sales, the company maintains an active blog that spotlights top trainers, fitness events and tips for more efficient training sessions.

“We became the top company in our industry providing our customers with the best equipment and service possible,” he said. “If you haven’t already, come in, look around, get on the equipment and see what we’re all about.”

Gym Source is located at 9410 S. Dixie Hwy. and opens at 10 a.m. seven days a week. For more information, call 305-779-2590 or visit www.GymSource.com.